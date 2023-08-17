Person barricaded in Town 'n' Country apartment complex

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a person is barricaded in a Town 'n' Country apartment complex.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a bondsman tried to detain the suspect on a felony warrant at 5 West Apartments, located at 5150 Net Drive. The suspect then shot at the bondsman and grazed him in the arm.

The suspect later barricaded himself.

Officials said residents were evacuated out of caution.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT are currently on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.