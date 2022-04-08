Passenger killed after crash on I-75 SB in Hillsborough County; interstate shut down

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a passenger was killed Friday morning after a crash on I-75 southbound.

The crash continues to cause delays as the interstate remains shut down. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Gibsonton Drive.

Troopers said the vehicle, an SUV, was traveling in the inside lane of the interstate near Milepost 247 when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. The vehicle flipped several times and one of the passengers was ejected.

There were five people in the vehicle in total, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Plant City

Age unknown, male passenger

A 34-year-old male passenger from Dover

A 27-year-old male passenger from Dover

A 19-year-old male passenger from Dover

FHP said the age of the passenger killed is not known at this time. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.

The driver suffered serious injuries and the other passengers suffered minor injuries. FHP said it's not known if the driver or other passengers were wearing seatbelts.