Papa John's, Domino's drivers robbed of orders in separate but likely related incidents, Tampa Police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after two delivery drivers were robbed in what is believed to be related incidents.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said on Oct. 17, around 8 p.m., officers arrived in the 2200 block of Osborne Avenue after reports of the first robbery.

An order was placed at a Papa John's with the delivery location set as 2223 East Osborne Avenue Apt C, a unit that officials said doesn't exist. When the driver arrived and couldn't find the apartment, the driver called the customer.

The customer asked the Papa John's employee to drive to the back of the complex, where four juveniles were waiting. One suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, a beige hat and red sweatpants and had a knife. A second suspect then grabbed the order.

All four suspects then fled.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 16 in the same neighborhood when a Domino's delivery driver was also robbed.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

TPD offered the following tips for delivery drivers to increase their safety.