Traffic on Hillsborough Ave. was delayed after an accident involving an HCSO SUV Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office vehicle ended up upside-down on the side of the road after an accident around 4:15 p.m., but HCSO says everyone is ok after the crash.

Traffic started backing up on Hillsborough Ave. near the Veterans Expressway as a result of the accident. Part of Hillsborough Ave. is closed in the area.

