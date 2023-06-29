Over 250K applications approved for Florida's universal private school voucher program

TAMPA, Fla. — Doug Tuthill, the president of Step Up for Students, said the non-profit organization has approved more than 250,000 applications for the universal school voucher program.

In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation for universal school vouchers allowing all K-12 students in the state to get taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools. Homeschoolers may also access the funds.

"We knew there was going to be growth. This is pretty dramatic growth. It's hard to know if it's going to continue at this pace," said Tuthill.

Tuthill said the non-profit organization is handling the majority of applications for the program. He said the organization has a contract with the state of Florida and receives about 3,000 to 4,000 applications daily.

"They can use their scholarships to pay for private school tuition, but they can also purchase services in district schools and charter schools and virtual schools. They can also use their money for homeschooling," said Tuthill.

The law expands Florida's voucher system by eliminating income eligibility limits on the program. Tuthill said scholarship amounts vary based on the cost of living and grade level, but may range anywhere from $7,300 to $8,400.

Republicans have said in the past it's about customizing education.

“That empowers parents...that’s providing a parent with options," said DeSantis.

Democrats have criticized increasing state funds for private schools, which lacks the same standard as public schools.

"Cost and accountability are grave concerns," said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Minority Leader (D).

To apply for the scholarship program, visit here.