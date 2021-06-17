Opera Tampa, The Florida Orchestra reunite for 2022 season after 20 years apart

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in 20 years, two of Tampa’s most treasured performance groups, Opera Tampa and The Florida Orchestra, will be teaming up once again.

Starting next year, The Florida Orchestra will be in the pit, supplying the music for all of Opera Tampa’s big shows at the Straz.

The last time the two organizations worked together was in 2002.

“People are really craving coming together for the arts. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Judy Lisi, general manager for Opera Tampa.

“Doing this now, when people have this pent-up demand to get back into a theater, it couldn’t be any better, and that’s why this partnership is so exciting for us,” said Mark Cantrell, President and CEO for The Florida Orchestra.

Cantrell and Lisi say while some look at getting back on stage as a challenge, they see an opportunity.

“We’ve had a reset on the arts; the time is right, we have the opportunity to create the arts and culture center of the world,” said Cantrell.

Both organizations say their subscriptions for the 2022 season have already surpassed all expectations.

“I just think this makes so much sense to finally get it all back together,” said Lisi.

In true show business fashion, they are thrilled to give their audiences something special after such a long hiatus.

“I would get these calls, ‘how are you getting through, what can we do, are you going to be alright, we can’t wait until you open,’” said Lisi.

They say it’s incredibly important to bring their two fan bases together; it’s a huge part of their future.

For more information on all upcoming shows and tickets, go to strazcenter.org.