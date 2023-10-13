Oktoberfest Tampa has deep German roots

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Curtis Hixon Park will be filled with beer, bratwurst, and Bavarian culture this weekend, which can mean only one thing: Oktoberfest Tampa is here.

This is the 13th year that Nicol Winkler has organized the event. She is actually from Germany, and every year, she brings her German family over to help with the festivities.

“I went to school there, I grew up there, my mom and dad are from there, my dad got a job over here when I was nine years old, so that’s how I came over to the United States when I was nine,” said Winkler. “I can’t tell you what it means now to bring this to the people of Tampa.”

“Really sitting at the beer garden tables, swaying to the music, singing, biting into those salty pretzels, it's really just what it’s all about,” said Winkler.

Winkler knew to make it authentic, she needed help, so she started inviting over family members from the homeland.

“It's always a joy being here in Tampa; we are enjoying it; we are flying in every year to celebrate this great festival,” said brother Andreas Winkler.

“I can’t thank them enough. David, who has been my cousin obviously my entire life, he is a stage tech, and that’s what he does for shows all throughout Europe, and he flies over just to help us make this the best show we can put on,” said Winkler.

Winkler said her favorite part is all the Bavarian games and competitions, which include Stein Hoist and a mustache and beard competition.

However, it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without the beer.

“The beer is brewed fresh by Green Bench Brewing; our Hefeweizen is just brewed for our event,” said Winkler.

She said if you’re going to drink like a German, you might as well dress like a German.

“The lederhosen, leather pants with embroidery all throughout, makes it very festive, and it’s the traditional ware at Oktoberfest."

Between all the bratwurst and beer, Winkler also wants to remind everyone a portion of the money goes back to charity.

“We are a local family, and we do support a local charity, Are You Safe. We’ve been with them, and they’ve been with us many, many years; they support victims of domestic violence abuse."

Oktoberfest Tampa runs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information on times, tickets, and event schedules, go to Oktoberfesttampa.com.