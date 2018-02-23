TAMPA, Fla. — They’re supposed to be hibernating in winter, but instead they’re tripling in numbers – mosquitoes.

Hillsborough County’s Mosquito Control director tells us that they have had triple the number of mosquitoes in February, than in January despite it still being winter.

Donnie Hayes tells us they had 4,327 mosquitoes in their traps in January, but this month the numbers shot up to 11,913.

The record breaking temperatures, a little rain at the end of last month and higher tides was all it took.

“The eggs are just out there and waiting,” he said.

Hayes explains that they have 30 CDC mosquito traps across the county where they monitor the type of mosquitoes and estimate how many they think are out there in any given time.

The county is out spraying already, and they ask for people to report breeding activity to help them be the eyes and ears.

As of now, the county is unclear if the mosquito population will be as large as last year.