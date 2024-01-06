Non-profit plans to install public pianos throughout Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — As you walk around Tampa over the next several months, you may notice more and more pianos popping up in public places, all of them open to anyone in the community to sit down and play.

“I loved playing the piano when I was a kid. I’d always be looking for a piano any time I had the chance, and you probably know when you go to the hotel or airport, it usually has a nice little placard across the top that says, ‘Do not play,’” said Josh Holton.

So Holton decided he wanted to start installing pianos in public places for everyone to enjoy, beginning in his hometown. He calls the non-profit organization Tampa Tunes.

“What people have found is it really uplifts communities and really gives people the opportunity to express themselves,” said Holton.

The pianos are all provided through community donations. Tampa Tunes does the rest, including any refurbishing and making them weather-resistant.

“And my commitment to the community is we are not just going to keep these out for a few months. We want people to go on Google Maps and find these like a landmark, where they can trust where they are going to be able to go and play music whenever they need,” said Holton.

This program's first piano can be found on 7th Avenue outside 1920 Ybor. Tampa Tunes gave the instrument a kick-off concert courtesy of local pianist Julie Legner.

“There is a lot of musical talent here in Tampa Bay and a lot of up and inspiring talent. We need the access,” said Legner.

Legner said you never know who might sit down and tickle the ivories right there on the sidewalk.

“If you look online, you are going to see Billy Joel somewhere, I think in New York or Boston. He walked up to a public piano and started playing,” said Legner.

Holton felt Ybor City was the perfect place to begin this program.

“Because we’ve had some issues with safety in Ybor, people are concerned about it, and I said, ‘You know what, the arts and music are stronger than any kind of issues or problems there might be in this district,’” said Holton.

Every piano donated is also matched up with a local artist who will paint a mural on the instrument, making it stand out even more. Holton's goal is to unveil a piano in a new location every month.

For more information, go here.

