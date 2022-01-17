No doubt in fans minds that Bucs would dominate playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — You can feel the excitement of fans to be one step closer to another Super Bowl. Many said the energy they felt inside Raymond James Stadium was one they’ve never felt before.”

Despite the drop in temperature Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans made their way to Raymond James stadium to cheer on their favorite team at the wild-card playoff game. Some started tailgating since 8 am Sunday.

“We love our team, rain or shine. We thought we were going to have rain, but we didn’t care,” said Octavia Powell.

The energy inside and surrounding the stadium was high throughout the game.

“I’ve been to Bucs games my whole life and I can tell you today, I ain’t never seen a stadium look like that. The red out, the dominance, we’re on it. On to the next one. I feel it,” said Jeffrey Derolf.

Bucs fans said they had no doubt they would take the “W” Sunday.

“We accomplished and did everything that we needed to do, because we have the best coach and organization ever. We deserve this win,” Powell said.

Powell said this win will continue to boost the morale of the city. Visit Tampa Bay is expecting the playoffs to generate several million dollars into the economy.

“Even for the Eagles fans, we want everybody to enjoy and indulge everything that our city has to offer,” Powell said.

As for what will happen next? “I’m going to call it now Buccaneers vs. Bills Super bowl,” said Larry Walker.

Fans said they’ll be back again next weekend when the Bucs host a second playoff game at Ray Jay.

