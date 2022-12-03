Newsome High School students raise money to help struggling custodian

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For 20 years, students have come and gone as Wanda Butler works behind the scenes as head custodian at Newsome High School.

"She always provides dedication and love. She’s here early morning. She’s here late at night," said Yasmine Ofiara, a Newsome High student.

But recently, students were heartbroken to learn Butler's husband was diagnosed with stage four lung and brain cancer, and they had fallen on very hard times.

"About two weeks after I got him home from recovery, we got a certified letter in the mail from the landlord that we had been renting from for the past 13 years that he had sold to developers and that we had until January 1st to find another place to go," said Butler.

"We knew we had to do something to help," said Ofiara.

So all week, students have been raising money during the car line at school and throughout the FishHawk community to help Butler.

"The fact that I’m important here overwhelms me and is completely eye-opening because I honestly thought the kids didn’t know who I was," said Butler.

Students said their goal is to raise $20,000 for Butler and her family.

"I just didn’t really realize that there are still kind people out there," said Butler.