New slip lanes on Selmon Expressway aimed at reducing morning traffic congestion

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you drive along the westbound Selmon Expressway near I-75, I-4 Connector or Twiggs Street, you may soon get some relief from morning rush hour traffic.

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority unveiled two new slip ramps aimed at improving traffic flow. Slip ramps are additional access points/internal ramps within the expressway, and they are the on-ramps and off-ramps from the Selmon Expressway to the Reversible Express Lanes.

The project was funded by toll revenue.

The new slip ramps allow westbound drivers to enter the Reversible Express Lanes near I-75 (avoiding congestion at Falkenburg Road and 301) and then exit the Reversible Express Lanes near IKEA and continue on the local lanes of the Selmon Expressway to destinations further west.

Project leaders told ABC Action News that this will reduce morning congestion on the westbound Selmon Expressway near I-75, avoid congestion near the I-4 Connector, and reduce backup at the Twiggs Street and Reversible Express Lanes intersection.

The change should help drivers traveling into downtown Tampa. The slip ramps will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for westbound commuters.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority sent along a list of what they consider slip ramp benefits:



Seamless Transition: The new slip ramps are strategically positioned along the REL, allowing drivers to make a seamless transition from the express lanes to the local lanes.

Continuous Journey: REL drivers can now continue their journey, enjoying an uninterrupted drive all the way to Gandy Bridge without unnecessary exits and reentries.

Reduced Congestion: By eliminating the need to exit at Twiggs Street in downtown Tampa, these slip ramps contribute to reducing cut-through traffic and congestion on city streets.

For more information about the newly opened slip ramps, click here.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority processes 58 million toll transactions a year. Leaders with the expressway authority say they plan to make over $1.2 billion in capital improvements to the community over the next 10 years.