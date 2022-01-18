New Riverwalk Attraction Pass coming to Tampa

Visit Tampa Bay is launching the Riverwalk Attraction Pass, a new program connecting local attractions near the Tampa Riverwalk in one ticket offering discounts to users and raising the profile of Tampa’s downtown attractions.

Similar to the very successful CityPASS program, which includes some of Tampa Bay’s largest attractions on one inclusive ticket for a discounted price, the Riverwalk Attraction Pass brings together many attractions but also enables museums and centers that would have been traditionally excluded to be part of a holistic program.

Visit Tampa Bay worked closely with Bandwango and its mobile-friendly technology to introduce the downtown ticket, which has been a long-term goal for many locations and the destination marketing organization.

Initial attractions on the Riverwalk Pass are the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the Henry B. Plant Museum, The Florida Aquarium, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Bay History Center, and the Pirate Water Taxi.

“The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is a great one-stop-shop for visitors and locals to experience our incredible gems along the Hillsborough riverfront,” says Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “This pass not only gives consumers a chance to discover the treasures of the Tampa Riverwalk but it also continues to boost economic impact for our destination.”

Users will access a mobile landing page to purchase the Riverwalk Attraction Pass. After providing their information and receiving a link to their pass, users can add the pass to their home screen on their mobile devices to access anytime. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps taking up space on a user’s phone. Once at the desired attraction, their pass is scanned for admission.

You can buy the Riverwalk Attraction Pass HERE.