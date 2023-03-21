Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

New movie from Tampa filmmaker shows the consequences of gun violence

The film premiered Monday night at Tampa Theatre
There was hardly an empty seat in the auditorium of Tampa Theatre. Monday night, hundreds of people — adults and children — bought a ticket to see a brand new film directed by a Tampa native. “Blink” provided the audience a sobering, harrowing warning about gun violence and its consequences.
tampa theater film.png
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 23:29:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — There was hardly an empty seat in the auditorium of Tampa Theatre.

Monday night, hundreds of people — adults and children — bought a ticket to see a brand new film directed by a Tampa native.

“Blink” provided the audience a sobering, harrowing warning about gun violence and its consequences.

Aida Torres brought her four young grandkids to see the short film.

“The way the world is going, I don’t sugarcoat anything for them,” Torres said.

In 17 short minutes, the film shows how gun violence can and does destroy lives.

Derrick Perez, from Tampa, directed it.

“This is one of my proudest pieces of work,” he said before the screening. “If I just reach one person tonight, then I did my job.”

Freddy Barton wrote the script.

“This film is all about changing the decisions that are being made,” Barton said.

Barton is the executive director of Safe & Sound Hillsborough, a think-tank that is trying to stop the violence across Hillsborough County.

“In 2022, there were over 300 shootings — nonfatal and fatal — in Tampa and Hillsborough County. Those numbers eclipsed all of the numbers in 2021, and with just three months into this current year, we’re already on track to beat the numbers from 2022,” he said.

Barton hoped the movie will start uncomfortable conversations that ultimately lead to better decisions from both adults and young people.

For Torres, those conversations are already starting with her grandkids, some of whom are growing up without their dads because they’re incarcerated.

“I call ‘em kids, even though they’re adults now. But they’ve been in and out since they were young,” she said of their dads.

As she plays a part in raising her grandchildren, it’s a cycle she’s trying to break, even if it means taking them to a movie with a sobering, harrowing warning.

“I always tell them there’s consequences for everything you do in life,” Torres said.

The filmmaking team said it plans to put the movie on YouTube eventually, so everyone can see it. It also hoped that local school districts will start showing it to middle school and high school students regularly.

You can watch the trailer and learn more about the film here. Learn more about Safe & Sound Hillsborough here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of the Tampa Pride Diversity Parade Saturday Starting at 4pm.