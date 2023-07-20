New mental health facility opens in Clearwater

“Scott is our oldest son. He had the whole world ahead of him. He was very smart, had two degrees, a whole group of friends,” said Dawn Handley, Scott’s mother.

But in 2010, at 23 years old, Scott had his first psychotic break. His mother said that’s when he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

“At that time, we were very naïve about the whole mental health care system and mental illness in general,” said Handley. “You could see him fighting the voices that he heard and those voices were very real to him. It’s difficult for a young man to accept yet not really realize what’s happening to him. So, I think he got tired of that and he did not think that his life was going to go the way that he wanted it to go,” said Handley.

Dawn Handley

Scott took his life in 2020 and ever since, his mother has pledged to spread awareness about mental health and the services offered by the National Alliance on Mental Health, also known as NAMI.

“NAMI is the largest grassroots organization serving mental health,” said Siomara Bridges-Mata with NAMI Pinellas County.

The organization focuses on education, support, and advocacy for people impacted by mental health conditions.

On Thursday, they moved into their Clearwater office, hoping to create a community and provide group sessions for anyone who wants to learn about mental health. All of their services are free and they have a message for Pinellas County residents.

“They can take advantage of our services by coming, by showing up. Our doors are open to serve and to support and to evoke hope into the community,” said Bridges-Mata.

Resources:

