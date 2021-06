APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Development and growth in South Hillsborough County means the school district is also having to accommodate and make plans.

The district plans on building a new magnet school in the Waterset Development.

The school plans to serve more than 1,600 students in grades K-8.

Programs are still being developed but they are looking to have the IB program at this school.

It's expected to open in August 2022.