New bill hopes to increase texting-while-driving laws in Florida

Nicole Grigg
5:16 PM, Jan 11, 2018

New texting and driving bill gaining support in Florida.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is one of four states in the United States where texting-while-driving is a secondary offense, rather than a primary. 

This means an officer can only pull a driver over if someone is committing another traffic infraction, like speeding. 

Senate Bill 90 was put on a transportation committee agenda on January 5, and has cleared two senate panels. 

As of Wednesday, the bill sits in an appropriations subcommittee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development. 

RELATED: Florida lawmakers introduce bill to make texting and driving a primary offense

There is also a bill in the House, HB 33, that has similar language in hopes of passing a stricter texting-while-driving law. 

If the bill passes, it would go into effect October 1, 2018.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top