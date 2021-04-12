Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Negotiators trying to end standoff with man barricaded in Tampa hotel

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
SWAT-standoff-Suburban-Extended-Stay-Hotel.png
Posted at 4:23 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 04:23:14-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams are working to end a standoff at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Airport, located at 6902 Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

Dispatchers received a phone call Sunday night at 11:14 p.m. regarding a man who barricaded themselves inside of a room at the hotel.

The caller advised dispatchers the man had a firearm in his possession.

Hillsborough Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Hanley and Sawyer Roads due to the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates as ABC Action News learns them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin