Negotiators trying to end standoff with man barricaded in Tampa hotel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams are working to end a standoff at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel Airport, located at 6902 Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

Dispatchers received a phone call Sunday night at 11:14 p.m. regarding a man who barricaded themselves inside of a room at the hotel.

The caller advised dispatchers the man had a firearm in his possession.

Hillsborough Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Hanley and Sawyer Roads due to the active investigation.

