Musician returns home to host annual benefit concert for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. — One of Tampa Bay’s oldest fundraisers is taking place this Wednesday to raise money for one of Tampa Bay’s oldest charities, and it all began with a hometown musician with a passion for giving back.

Bobby Friss has performed all over the country, but the first time he picked up a guitar was right here in Tampa Bay.

“About ninth grade, I got an acoustic guitar and started going down on Indian Rocks Beach and strumming my guitar playing Neil Young songs," Friss said. "Girls started coming up, and I was like, ‘maybe I’m on to something here.'"

Friss went on to record six albums and write 400 songs, but he said one of his greatest accomplishments just might be the hundreds of thousands of dollars he’s raised for the Children’s Home Network during their annual benefit concert.

“Historically, we started as your traditional children’s home serving kids who needed a place to live in the late 19th century, but we’ve grown and expanded over time,” said Taylor Cheeseman, Executive Vice President of Operations for the Children’s Home Network.

“In 1984, I was approached by the Children’s Home, and they said, 'We’d like you to MC a show over at a club in Clearwater,' and they got me a white tuxedo," said Friss. "They didn’t really tell me what to do; they just said, ‘go get 'em.'"

Friss may have moved away decades ago but his heart always remains in Tampa Bay with the kids at the Children’s Home Network.

Looking at the photos of all the children he’s helped impact over the years, Friss said it’s become so much more than a charity—it's a family.

“The Children’s Home just kind of became this cool hang for me,” he said.

“We have been invested in this community for 130 years, and we rely on partners who are also invested in this community that understand its needs," Cheeseman said. "I think this is a good example of that, and he is a good example of that."

Every year, Friss invites musician friends from all over to join him on stage for a night of fun and fundraising.

“We did shows with Billy Squier, and Gene Simmons from Kiss was there one year, and Lou Gramm from Foreigner,” he said.

The benefit concert is Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater. Admission is free while lots of memorabilia will be auctioned off throughout the night.