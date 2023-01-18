Multiple shots fired at Tampa Police officers, officers search for suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said they are searching for a suspect after multiple shots were fired at an unmarked police cruiser on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m on Tuesday. Officers were on proactive patrol near North 54th Street and East 28th Avenue in Tampa.

Tampa Police said officers heard multiple gunshots and later realize their unmarked police cruiser had been hit. There were three officers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw said the cruiser was hit by at least one bullet and none of the officers were injured.

"The big picture is our officers are okay. They're out here hardworking for the community to make it safer and tonight was a dangerous situation where fortunately, the officers were not hit by gunfire," said Bercaw.

Police said they are searching for the suspect involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.