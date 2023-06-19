Watch Now
MOSI's new 'Superhero Training Academy' teaches young kids to run, fly and think

New exhibit included with admission to Tampa museum
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 19, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — MOSI's new "Superhero Training Academy" exhibit teaches kids to fly, run, jump and get creative at the Tampa museum.

Geared toward younger children, the STEAM-based exhibit is included with admission ($10 for children, $14 for adults). It features a climbing wall, a "fly cycle," an interactive snowboarding videogame, super-mask-making and more.

The new exhibit runs through Labor Day and is part of MOSI's latest rebirth, adding playfully engaging exhibits that have boosted attendance by more than 20%.

Future plans include a new bar and restaurant for grown-up guests and a revamped IMAX theater.

For more on MOSI, click here.

