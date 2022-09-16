Moffit Cancer Center researcher, Pinellas Park fire lieutenant accused of trying to meet minors for sex

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a Moffit Cancer Center researcher and a Pinellas Park fire lieutenant were among three men arrested during an undercover operation targeting human trafficking.

Authorities said in a release that all three men arrested arranged to meet with people who they believed to be minors for sex.

Martial Boutchueng Djidjou, 44, was arrested on Thursday. The sheriff's office said Djidjou, a cancer researcher at Moffit Cancer Center, was arrested after he traveled to meet who he thought was a minor and with who he wanted to pay for sex.

"Moffitt condemns these truly disturbing accusations. We are actively taking all appropriate steps to ensure Moffitt remains a safe environment for all patients and team members,” said Mark Hendrickson, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Moffitt Cancer Center.

Brian Streeter, 50, was also arrested on Thursday. Authorities said Streeter arranged to meet with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to have sex for $60. Streeter was a lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department. He was fired shortly after his arrest, according to the City of Pinellas Park.

Streeter worked for the department since 2003. City Manager Bart Diebold said he was "extremely disheartened to learn of the reprehensible acts that are alleged to have been committed by Mr. Streeter."

"Due to the seriousness of the allegations against him, I have terminated his employment. The justice system will now decide the fate of Mr. Streeter," Diebold said in a statement. "I want to make one thing clear. He does not represent the hard work and dedication our fire department and other city employees provide to the community we serve. We will all work hard to regain the trust from our community that Mr. Streeter stole from us".

Jay Saxe, 33, was arrested on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said he arrived at a trailer to meet and pay for sex with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Saxe, according to authorities, is the owner of Kona Ice in Lakeland.

In a press release, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “While these men may be trying to hide their disgusting live choices in the shadows of our community, our detectives are the beacon of light. Our detectives will continue to track down anyone participating in this vile behavior and make sure they are held accountable.”

ABC Action News has reached out to Kona Ice and Moffit Cancer Center for comment.