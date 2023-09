HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old girl who was considered missing was found safe on Wednesday morning.

Authorities initially said the 3-year-old girl was missing after last being seen on Monday with her grandmother at a Seffner Walmart.

She was reported as being home safe just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately released.