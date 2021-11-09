Miles for Moffitt returns in person

TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center's annual event Miles of Moffitt is back in person this year after a two-year gap because of COVID-19.

The event takes place Saturday, November 20 at Amalie Arena.

“It’s been two years since we’ve held Miles for Moffitt in person, and we are ecstatic to be returning to downtown Tampa,” said Maria Muller, Moffitt’s Foundation president. “The raw emotions we feel on event day are truly unmatched. Everyone comes together to share their stories, and get inspired to support exceptional science to fight this disease.”

Over the last 16 years, Miles for Moffitt has raised more than $7 million supporting lifesaving cancer research, according to a press release.

What to expect

Participants are encouraged to arrive well before 6 a.m. when Water Street and Channelside Drive road closures begin. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend.

There are several garages and lots available for parking, however, weekend rates and times will apply.

Participants can view parking information and the course map in the Miles for Moffitt Event Guide.

Miles for Moffitt Event Guide by ABC Action News on Scribd

Be sure to fuel up and hydrate before the event, but if you’re running behind, no problem. There will be Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, munchkins, water and fruit available.

Upon arrival, participants can head over to Amalie Arena’s Ford Thunder Alley, where the event ceremony will kick-off.

To get your blood flowing, participants will have a chance to warm up with a live Zumba instructor.

New to the lineup this year is Moffitt’s very own band, The ReMissions, led by the cancer center’s CEO, Dr. Patrick Hwu. The ReMissions will get the crowd pumped with a live performance during the opening ceremony.

Fan favorites Joshua Rivera and Allison Kropff will return as event hosts, with the addition of 10 Tampa Bay anchor Frank Wiley.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will also say a few words and kick off the 10K event, as participants head to the start line located on Channelside Drive.

There’s fun for the little ones, as well, with the Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond hosting a dance party and a kids dash.

The cancer center will also hold a special ceremony afterward to salute those who are survivors and honor those who have lost their battle.

Things to know

Due to construction, there is no space available for Miles for Moffitt teams to tailgate. Instead, teams are encouraged to have a designated meetup spot.

If you haven’t registered for Miles for Moffitt, there is still time. Onsite registration will be open until 8 a.m.

The cancer center is following COVID-19 precautions. Mask and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the race village. Moffitt will also offer an interactive virtual experience for participants not attending in person.

Cost and registration

1K – $40

5K – $50

10K/Wheelchair – $60

Kids Dash – $40

Virtual Registration – $40

Donations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2022, and 100% of your registration and donations will support cancer research at Moffitt.

Click here to register.