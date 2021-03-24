Mental Health experts speak out about shootings and anxiety over past year

TAMPA, Fla. — After two mass shootings in our country over the last week, mental health experts say it could be adding to the mounting stress and anxiety many people have dealt with over the past year.

With the pandemic, shutdowns, sickness, social and political unrest, the capitol riots and now two mass shootings in one week, mental health experts say this past year has been overwhelming on our emotional health.

"You don’t even realize how bombarded you’ve been with such negativity over the past year," said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

They want people to know it’s OK to not feel OK.

"It's absolutely OK for you to be feeling what you’re feeling and it's important for you to talk about it," said Reynolds.

Reynolds says it’s really important to do self-care including eating right, exercising and getting good sleep.

"All of those things are important to help you to be able to manage the stress that comes day in and day out," said Reynolds.

And when that stress becomes overwhelming, Reynolds says it’s critical to reach out to someone who will listen.

"It’s so important for you to talk about it because these feelings that get buried or we try to push aside, don’t go away. And they can resurface again when the next thing happens and you could feel even worse," said Reynolds.

To learn more about the resources at Crisis Center of Tampa Bay click here.

You can also call 2-1-1, 24-hours a day seven days a week, where counselors are trained to help.

