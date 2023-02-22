Meet the Candidates: District 1 - Joe Citro

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: My district, district 1 is the whole city of Tampa. All issues are important, without proper mass/public transportation, it is not possible to have affordable housing.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: The State of Florida preempts Tampa from rent control. The city must use properties that it has acquired and donate them to be developed for affordable/workforce housing. It's not the cost if building it's the cost of the dirt that makes house unobtainable in Tampa.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: First floor retail in 5 stories or more, 10 foot shade sidewalls and funds paid by developers to support more police and fire.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: After I'm re-elected I will work for a referendum allowing the city to collect fund to be used for Mass/public transportation in our city limits. HART has been underfunded and the city can no longer count on the county.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: Our children are our greatest resource, Vision Zero on every street!! Cleaning storm water that flows into our bay. Protect our tree canopy.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: We need more staffing, police, fire/rescue, code enforcement, permitting, and inspection. We do not have enough staffing to enforce our ordinances.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: More cops on the beat, after school programs at Parks and Rec, and push for progressive programs to help student acquire training for jobs when finished with high school.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: Joseph Citro was born in Washington D.C. but has been a proud resident of Tampa since 1974. He was sworn into office as a Tampa City Council member on May 1, 2019. Prior to being elected office, he served the citizens of Tampa in various positions. During the past 16 years, he served on the Variance Review Board (2012), the Code Enforcement Board as a magistrate (2003), the Civil Service Board (2001), and the Charter Review Commission (2018). In addition, Joseph has been an activist with the Ybor City Development Corporation and the West Tampa Chamber of Commerce. Other Boards include the Ybor City Rotary Club (2008) and President of Club from 2013-14; Tiger bay Club of Tampa (2007) and as President from 2012-13; member of the Rough Riders (1997); and Meals on Wheels, driver (2008).

Joseph serves as the Chair of the City's Community Redevelopment Area Board and Chair of the City of Tampa's Public Safety Committee.

Councilman Citro serves on the following Committees and Boards:

Tampa City Council Member, District 1

Tampa City Council Public Safety Committee - Chair

Tampa of Tampa Community Redevelopment Areas Board â€“ Chair

Florida League of Cities Member, 10 Largest Cities

Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization Member

Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization Policy Committee Member

Livable Roadways Committee Chair

Hillsborough River Interlocal Planning Board Member

Tampa Bay Transportation Management Area (TMA) Leadership Group Member *New

Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council Member

Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council Resiliency Coalition Member

Courtney Campbell Scenic Highway & Trail Corridor Advisory Committee Member

MacDill Installation Resiliency Review Policy Advisory Committee - Member

WEBSITE: https://citroforcouncil.com