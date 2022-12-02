Meet Tampa Police Department's newest therapy dog

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has a new member to protect and serve the city.

Teeter is Tampa Police's new therapy dog. The Labrador will provide emotional support to victims of crimes, along with police personnel who are working in stressful situations.

Teeter's partner will be K9 Master Police Officer Bridget Coyman.

"We just provide a light-hearted type of atmosphere for the officers that are there," said Coyman.

"The mental and physical wellness of the community we serve is just as critical to our department as the wellness of our employees. Having Teeter trained and ready to serve as the holiday season gets underway is an added gift for us all," said Chief Mary O'Connor.

"Our therapy dog will be readily available to first responders, crime victims, and other members of the community we encounter daily. We hope Teeter will be another tool to break down barriers between law enforcement and the community while reducing any stigma associated with the common struggles of mental health," she added.

Teeter was donated to TPD by a citizen in the community.