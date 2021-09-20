Manny's Daughters on the Go hit the road in a van to carry on retired dad's florist business

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — For decades, Manny Gil was the florist king of Seminole Heights.

Now it's time for his three queens to take over.

They call themselves "Manny's Daughters on the Go" -- Jeimy! Brenda! Jessie! -- three sisters ready to take over the plant and flower game for their retiring dad.

"Dad said either you do it right or you don't do it at all," says Jeimy.

"Manny taught us when you find something you love to do, you'll never work a day in your life," says Jessie.

With all that fatherly wisdom, the women are hitting the road for floral deliveries, pop-ups, special events, even cruising neighborhoods like an ice cream truck.

And they're going to do it all in a pretty painted van they named "Joy."

"During the pandemic, joy was the thing I saw so many people lacking," says Jeimy. "So we named the van 'Joy' so we could bring 'Joy' to you guys."

