Man, woman shot while riding motorcycle on the Howard Frankland

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man and woman were shot early on Tuesday morning while riding a motorcycle on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to FHP, the 40-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both of Clearwater, were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects in a passing black sedan. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

Troopers say the victims were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800.