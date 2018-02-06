Man shot twice in the face during violent home invasion in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — A man was shot in the face twice during a violent home invasion in Lutz, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday night, Hillsborough County 911 received a call in reference to an unknown male suspect that broke into a home on Deer Forest Drive in Southeast Lutz.

Deputies say that an individual that was in the home struggled with the suspect when he was shot twice in the face.

The suspect fled into a wooded area behind the property. Deputies continue to look for him.

The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe this was a random act.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app available on both android and apple products. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.