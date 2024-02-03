Man shot, killed at Plant City lounge

PLANT CITY — Deputies are searching for a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning at a Plant City lounge, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was conducting a homicide investigation at the Twilight Zone Lounge in Plant City.

At 3:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that an unknown individual had shot an adult man.

When deputies arrived, they found Pablo Torres Orozco, 32, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts ache for this family for their lost loved one over senseless violence," said

Hilllsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are gathering every piece of information to find what led to this crime. We are committed to bringing justice to the victim and his family and finding who is responsible for this tragic loss of life."

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about thew shooting to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

This investigation is ongoing.