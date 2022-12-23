Man robbed at gunpoint inside Carrollwood home, HCSO says

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A man was robbed last night after being forced into his home at gunpoint, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said deputies arrived at a home on Melrow Court around 7:19 p.m. after getting a call about an armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that two men dressed in all black and wearing ski masks forced him into his home at gunpoint. While the victim was not injured, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies stated that the suspects fled on foot but then got into a black vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more details are available.