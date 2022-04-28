Watch
Man on drugs bites deputy after running through traffic: HCSO

Suspect critical after "medical emergency"
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man who was taken into custody early Thursday morning after he was running in and out of traffic is in critical condition following a "medical emergency."
The sheriff's office said a concerned driver called around 12:30 a.m. to report a man running through traffic and acting erratically on Causeway Boulevard, west of 50th Street.

Deputies arrived and directed the man to get out of the road. Authorities said the man continued to run down the street and deputies chased him to retrain him.

While deputies tried to restrain him, the sheriff's office said the man became "extremely violent" and bit one of the deputies several times. The sheriff's office said the deputy also suffered an arm injury which is not serious.

After the man was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said he suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. Deputies performed life-saving measures and the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said doctors determined the man was under the influence of several drugs, including meth. He is expected to face charges for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer but is also being considered for a Baker Act.

The sheriff's office said they have not been able to identify the man at this time.

The Causeway was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated but has since reopened.

