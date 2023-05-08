Watch Now
Man killed by police after pointing gun at officers in Post Office parking lot

Lydia Vazquez
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 07, 2023
PLANT CITY, Fla — Police officers involved in a shooting in a parking lot in Plant City. Plant City Police Officers responded to a 911 call of a suicidal man in a parking lot of the U.S. Post Office at 2501 Walden Woods Drive at 5:16 p.m. Sunday.

According to a release from the Plant City Police Department, when officers arrived they saw a man armed with a firearm. Officers attempted to "de-escalate the situation," but the man pointed a gun at the officers. After the man pointed the gun at officers he was shot and killed by police

All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

