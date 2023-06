HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday.

The shooting occurred by the 6700 block of Woodville St at 5:44 pm, police say.

According to TPD, the shooting was at the River Oaks apartment complex, and when authorities arrived, they found the victim dead inside a silver Nissan in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for more details.