Man dies after getting shot in gentlemen's club parking lot: HCSO

Posted at 7:02 AM, Sep 04, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A man died early Monday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of a gentlemen's club.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies arrived at Playhouse Gentleman's Club around 3:40 a.m. after receiving calls about gunshots in the parking lot.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he passed away.

There are no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

