Man arrested for impersonating officer to assault women, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for impersonating a police officer and assaulting two women on separate occasions, police said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said on July 14, Sonny Gonzalez, Jr., 42, met with the first female victim at the Hilton Inn at 2225 North Lois Avenue. The victim alleged that Gonzalez, Jr. grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into a stairway before pulling up his shirt to show her a gun and what looked like a law enforcement badge.

TPD said Gonzalez, Jr. questioned the victim, asking if she trafficked guns or drugs, but told her he wouldn't take her to jail. He then assaulted the victim, telling her to leave and not say anything to anyone after.

After detectives gathered evidence to identify Gonzalez, Jr. as a suspect, they connected him to a similar incident at the Ramada Inn at 1300 North West Shore Boulevard on Feb. 22.

During that incident, police said Gonzalez, Jr. showed a second female victim before pulling her into a stairwell and exposing himself to her. The victim pushed him away before running to safety.

Police added that surveillance video showed Gonzalez, Jr. exiting a stairwell in the hotel lobby immediately following the incident before walking next door.

On Sept. 19, detectives found Gonzalez, Jr. in the parking lot of a Courtyard Marriott at 12817 Easy Street. A novelty police badge with a blue star was recovered while searching his vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident with the help of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez, Jr. was taken to Orient Road Jail and charged with impersonating a police officer (during the commission of a felony), sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed false imprisonment, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device for the July 14 incident. For the Feb. 22 incident, he was charged with impersonating a police officer (during the commission of a felony), false imprisonment, exposure of sexual organs, and sexual battery.

Police believe there may have been more victims and asked others to come forward.

"This criminal preyed upon women by impersonating a law enforcement officer and then sexually assaulting them. Thanks to dedicated investigation by true police officers, he will now be held accountable," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We encourage any other unreported victims to reach out to our detectives so they, too, can get justice."

TPD offered the following tips for how to spot someone impersonating a law enforcement officer:



Ask for a name a badge number, and to see their identification.

Do not be afraid to advise the officer you intend to call the dispatch center (non-emergency in Tampa 813.231.6130) to verify the officer's identity.

Call 911 if you believe the person is posing as a Law Enforcement Officer.

Trust your instincts.

If you suspect the person pulling you over is impersonating a police officer, TPD said to do the following: