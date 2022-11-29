Man arrested after holding woman against her will in Dover home day after Thanksgiving: HCSO

DOVER, Fla. — A 44-year-old man is in jail after holding a woman against her will in a Dover home the day after Thanksgiving.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said they responded to a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive around 12:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a woman being held against her will.

After several minutes of trying to make contact with the victim and the suspect, 44-year-old Kim Michael Torres, deputies said that's when they entered the home through the front door, allowed the victim to escape and confirmed that Torres was inside the home.

Deputy Hartline and K9 Specter, per HCSO, commanded Torres to come out of the home, but he refused. After being released into the home, K9 Specter found Torres hiding in a kitchen cabinet.

“We gave the suspect multiple warnings advising him to come out,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The safety of the victim and our deputies on the scene is the top priority. Had it not been for the professionalism of our deputies, it could have ended differently. I also credit our dispatchers who recognized the need for deputies to respond after the victim attempted to call for help without the suspect noticing.”

Torres was treated at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue and later transported to the Falkenburg Road Jail without further incident.

He's charged with the following:

Vop felony fleeing to elude

Failure to pay child support

False imprisonment

Resisting officer without violence

While HCSO did not state why Torres was holding the woman against her will, HCSO did say the investigation remains active.