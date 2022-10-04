Man arrested after allegedly stealing from hurricane relief vehicles: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught stealing from disaster relief vehicles that were intended for Hurricane Ian repair work.

Officials stated that the man had allegedly broken into a bucket truck and Ford F-250 Super Duty to steal power tools at a staging area for contracted linemen on 701 East Bird Street.

He was later identified as 35-year-old Bryan Antonio Cirino Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

TPD said that the stolen power tools have been recovered.