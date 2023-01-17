Madonna to perform at Amalie Arena during 2023 The Celebration Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention material girls: Madonna has officially announced a 2023 tour, and she's coming to Tampa!

The iconic singer and actress announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour on Tuesday, which will highlight over 40 years of her vast music catalog and kicks off in July.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Madonna will perform at Amalie Arena, where she will celebrate her "artistic journey through four decades." Special guest Bob the Drag Queen will also join her along the way.

Other stops along the 35-city global tour include Miami, Atlanta, and Houston.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for more information.