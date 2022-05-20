MacDill soldiers discuss serving our country ahead of Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day is an annual holiday that pays tribute to the men and women who serve across all six branches of the U.S. military.

This year, it's being celebrated on Saturday, May 21.

The holiday was first celebrated on May 20, 1950.

"It's nice, because a lot of people don't realize how much we actually do," SrA Megan Childers, a logistics readiness airman at MacDill Air Force Base said. "And most of the time, people have a hard time expressing it. And so it's just nice to know that people actually appreciate what we do."

"It's very important. Just having that internal pride of what I do on a day-to-day basis, being a part of something bigger than myself," said SrA Ronnie Brundage, Security Forces on MacDill AFB. "Just being able to connect and embrace the fellow service members that I work with on a day to day basis, being able to break embrace other branches as well."