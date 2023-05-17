Lyme Disease Awareness: Watch out for ticks ahead of summer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Doctors are warning you to keep an eye out for ticks as we head into the summer months.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness month, so we are looking into ways to protect you and your kids from ticks.

Lyme disease is a tick-born illness. Doctors say it's really important to check yourself, your kids, and your pets for ticks after spending time outside.

They say it's crucial to catch Lyme disease early on.

Richard Barrington battled Lyme disease for years and is sharing his story to raise awareness.

“I mean, I became debilitated when I was 16, and for probably like four years or something like that I didn't know what was wrong with me,” Barrington said.

He battled Lyme disease for years before he was officially diagnosed and on a treatment plan. After losing so many years to Lyme disease, he wants his story to save someone else.

Dr. Shirley Hartman explained what happened to Barrington can happen to anyone if they don’t catch Lyme disease early.

“When people are undiagnosed with Lyme, they typically get sicker and sicker as a general rule,” Dr. Hartman said.

She explained that prevention is key. Dr. Hartman said it's crucial to catch Lyme disease early and be aware of the dangers that exist with ticks.

“A single tick bite can actually change your life,” Melissa Bell, the President of the Florida Lyme Disease Association, said.

Ticks generally live in wooded or grassy areas.

There are a few tips to prevent a tick bite as we head into the summer.

Dr. Sponaugle said, “You really need long pants. You should tuck the cuffs in and you always have to check yourself for ticks.”

When you get back from spending time outside, get the kids in the shower and throw their clothes in the dryer. That will get rid of any ticks that may have latched onto their clothes.

Dr. Sponaugle said to do a thorough tick check on both you and your kids after spending time outside. Check under the arms, behind the knees, and the groin.

Bell explains what to do if you do find a tick on your skin.

“The first step is to remove it properly; you want to use fine tip tweezers and grasp the tick to as close to the skin as possible and put straight out, without twisting,” Bell said.

She explained it doesn't stop with just removing the tick. Dr. Hartman suggests going to the doctor if you were bit by a tick and getting antibioticks to fight any potential infections.

“In my opinion, everybody who has a tick bite should get a month of treatment for Lyme and co-infections,” Dr Hartman said.

Click herefor a list of scents you can put on before heading outside that help act as a tick repellent.