Lutz man buys winning scratch-off at Tampa Circle K after nearly running out of gas

TAMPA, Fla. — A Lutz man is now a millionaire after nearly running out of gas and buying a scratch-off at a Circle K in Tampa when he stopped to fill up, according to the Florida Lottery.

Feras Al Younes, 48, won the top prize on the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME and chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

"I pulled into the Circle K at the last minute to fill up and decided to buy a Scratch-Off ticket while I waited. I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket! I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!” Al Younes said.

Al Younes bought his ticket at the Circle K at 17402 Dona Michelle Boulevard in Tampa.

The $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game features more than $244 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.