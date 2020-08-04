Lost dog found safe after escaping Banfield Pet Hospital in Brandon 5 days ago

BRANDON, Fla. -- Since last Wednesday, Sasha Whittington has been desperately searching for her dog, Kalo.

The 7-year-old Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix slipped away from a vet tech on Wednesday morning and ran out the automatic front doors at Banfield Pet Hospital on State Road 60 in Brandon.

A viewer who saw the story on ABC Action News on Friday contacted Whittington about seeing Kalo cross busy State Road 60 last Wednesday morning.

"If it wasn’t for you guys getting the word out I would never have known she crossed 60," said Whittington.

Before that Whittington was only looking for Kalo on the South side of SR 60. But after the tip Whittington says she spent all weekend searching and hanging fliers in neighborhoods on the North side of State Road 60.

A Brandon couple in one of those neighborhoods saw those fliers. So when their backyard sensor light kept going on at 2 a.m. on Monday morning, they looked out and recognized the face.

"They said when they opened their door, she just walked right in like it was her own house and helped herself to food and water," said Whittington.

The couple immediately called Whittington.

"I asked them to send pictures and I screamed. Hysterically screamed," said Whittington.

It was Kalo. After being missing for five days, she was finally found.

"The second they opened the front door, she just came running to me and it was tears and happiness," said Whittington.

Kalo is dehydrated and has minor injuries but is now home, safe and sound.

Whittington says she’s so thankful to everyone who gave her hope.

"There are people out there who will help you. You just have to ask for help and the community will rise together to help anyone find their pet," said Whittington.