Long lines for gasoline at various stations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, beginning at 2 p.m. today, Monday, Aug. 28.

Visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe for details about Hillsborough County's evacuation zones and additional storm preparation information.

ABC Action News visited numerous gas stations on Monday afternoon. There was a constant flow of cars at the Walmart gas station off North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa near Interstate 275.

The Wawa on Dale Mabry was also busy.

Brittney Miller stopped to fill her car's gas tank. She said she was taking the usual precautions.

"The streets are super busy, so you can just tell everybody is preparing and getting ready," said Miller.

Hillsborough County will continue making sandbags available at four locations. On Monday, Aug. 28, the below four sandbag locations are open until 7 p.m. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the County; a driver's license or utility bill will be proper identification.

Philip Weylie said he believes people are being more cautious this year after seeing the destruction Hurricane Ian caused last year.

"Seeing what happened with Ian, it just shows the impacts that it can have, the mass destruction it can have," he said.

"I mean, you just never know. Anytime a storm is coming our way, we just have to be prepared, just hope for the best and pray for the best, just don't know what to expect," said Miller.

For more information on Hillsborough County preparations for Idalia, visit hillsboroughcounty.org