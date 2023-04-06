Local saxophone star Kyle Schroeder to play benefit concert for University Area CDC

Kyle Schroeder was 15 years old, just another kid at Mitchell High School in Trinity, when magic happened.

"I saw a saxophone player named Eric Darius, and I told my mom that night, I need to go out and buy a good saxophone," the now-25-year-old said. "I want to be a saxophone player!"

As far as origin stories go, that's a pretty good one for this man born and raised in Tampa Bay.

After all, Schroeder turned into much more than a saxophone player. He became a star.

"I felt like it was my calling to pursue the emotional side of music," he said. "I had to go for it."

Blending jazz, rock, pop and more, Schroeder now plays at the top venues in Tampa Bay. His new album "Get With It" is getting good airplay on national radio.

Schroeder is playing gigs around the country, but on May 6, he'll star in a very special show.

The Uptown Music Festival benefits the University Area CDC, which offers myriad programs at little or no charge, including music lessons for kids. Tickets start at $25.

"I don't think it gets better than this," Schroeder said. "I'm sharing what I love with you, and everyone is benefiting from it."

For more on Kyle Schroeder, click here.

For more on the Uptown Music Festival, click here.