Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Rehab centers are preparing for their busy season as people look for help to get clean after the holidays.

The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.

”I have to say, during this holiday season, it didn’t slow down like it usually does. People seemed to need help during the holidays," Turning Point Tampa CEO Robin Piper said.

She added that they were even nearing capacity in November, but they do still expect to see another wave of people looking to get clean in the next few weeks.

“Well, I think what happens during the holiday season is people get stressed. People who are prone to alcoholism or prone to have a problem with drinking or drug abuse tend to use more during that time because that’s the way they cope,” Piper said.

She said they see more patients needing help every January after the holidays.

Whether it's drugs or alcohol, experts said you need professional care to detox and fight addiction. Piper added that alcohol detox is one of the most dangerous and should not be done alone.

Detox and residential care are the most common treatments needed at Turning Point Tampa in January.

Allison Tiisler is a recovering addict who also works at the rehab center.

She talked about how hard it is to make that first step and get help.

“The difficult part was imaging life without using a substance…. I think the hardest part was walking in the front door,” Tiisler said.

She's one of the first faces people see when they walk through those doors since now that she's the nurse manager at Turning Point.

Tiisler said she wants to help people who are struggling just like she did.

“Your life can begin after you walk in that door, and you know recovery is possible. There’s so many more things out there than being trapped in addiction,” she said.

Turning Point Tampa expects to see that increase in patients in the next one to two weeks.