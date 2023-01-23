Watch Now
Local nonprofit Where Love Grows celebrates 10 years of feeding families

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 13:32:10-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Congratulations to local nonprofit Where Love Grows, which celebrated its tenth anniversary on Sunday in epic fashion by serving 600 meals to families at Potter Elementary in Tampa.

Started by Vicki Anzalone, Where Love Grows hosts family-style dinners and cooking classes in underserved communities.

Forbici Modern Italian restaurant donated spaghetti and meatballs for Sunday's big party, and dozens of volunteers showed up to act as waitstaff.

ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly emceed the awesome event, where families also went home with free fresh groceries.

Where Love Grows partners with Hillsborough County Public Schools, Feeding Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Lightning and more to serve our community.

For more on Where Love Grows, click here.

