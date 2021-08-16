Watch
Local non-profit collecting donations for Haiti

Joseph Odelyn/AP
A firefighter searches for survivors inside a damaged building, after Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
APTOPIX Haiti Earthquake
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 06:12:01-04

BRANDON, Fla. — A local non-profit in Hillsborough County is collecting supplies to Haiti after a devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit over the weekend.

The death tolls from the earthquake rose to at least 1,297 on Sunday with 5,700 people injured.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local nonprofit taking donations to Honduras 2 weeks after returning from helping people in Surfside

Boricuas de Corazón Inc. is collecting supplies for Haiti starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Supplies can be dropped off at 1291 Kingsway Rd in Brandon.

The non-profit is collecting medical supplies and over-the-counter medications. The group says there will be nurses and doctors at the site to verify that donations aren't expired.

LIST OF ITEMS:

  • Betadine
  • Iidocaína/Iidocaine
  • Peróxido de hidrógeno/Hydrogen peroxide
  • Jeringa/Syringes
  • Sutura/Sutures
  • Gasa esterilizada/Sterile gauze
  • Solutos/IV solutions (NaCl / RL, DW)
  • Bisturí/Scalpels
  • Vendaje/Bandage
  • Adhesivo/Adhesive
  • Conexión
  • Intracath/Intracath (A device for facilitating the introduction of an intravenous catheter)
  • Guantes/Gloves
  • Diclofenac
  • Tramadol
  • Antibiótico/Antibiotic (amox, ceftriaxona, ampicilina, ciprox ...)
  • Banda suave/Soft band
  • Gypsona
  • Collar cervical/Cerival Collar, neck brace
  • Tensiómetro/Blood pressure monitor
  • Glucómetro + tiras/Glucometer + strips
  • Saturómetro/Saturometer
  • Estetoscopio/Stethoscope
  • Máscara/Masks
  • Antihipertensivos/Antihypertensive medications
  • ADO
  • Insulina/Insulin
  • Materiales de sutura/Suture materials
