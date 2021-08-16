Local non-profit collecting donations for Haiti

BRANDON, Fla. — A local non-profit in Hillsborough County is collecting supplies to Haiti after a devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit over the weekend.

The death tolls from the earthquake rose to at least 1,297 on Sunday with 5,700 people injured.

Boricuas de Corazón Inc. is collecting supplies for Haiti starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Supplies can be dropped off at 1291 Kingsway Rd in Brandon.

The non-profit is collecting medical supplies and over-the-counter medications. The group says there will be nurses and doctors at the site to verify that donations aren't expired.

