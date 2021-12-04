Local motorcycle group giving out bikes to next generation

TAMPA, Fla — For members of the newly formed Tampa Motorcycle Coalition, riding their "twos" is a way of life.

"All of us we all take great pride in riding our motorcycles," said coalition Secretary Calvin "Diesel" Jones, "I've been riding since I was 18 years old."

"I've been riding since I was 13. So you've got about 20-plus years there," said coalition President Todd "T-Luc" Lucas.

But instead of keeping the joy of the open road to themselves, the group is now working to share it with the community, by giving away at least 100 bicycles to local kids.

"A lot of us came up from different areas and we understand what it means to be without," said Lucas

To get that done, on December 18, at 18th Avenue Park in Ybor City, they'll be holding a holiday bike giveaway event. They say their hope is to get these bikes into the hands of kids, who otherwise wouldn't have gotten anything.

"It means everything. To see that smile on that kid's face when they get there when they're able to ride off with it. You know, something that may not have been under their Christmas tree this year," said Lucas.

And if they're lucky, they say the gifts might also inspire the next generation.

"We call our motorcycles 'twos,' you know we ride 'twos' and this is the kind of junior version of that. I think anyone that's a biker at some point in time, you probably started off with these over here," said Jones.

If you want to donate a bike to their cause, the group is also accepting donations through December 16. You can drop them off at the Joker Handle Bar Hut, located at 1100 N 50th St #3F, Tampa, FL 33619.

The giveaway itself is scheduled to happen from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park located at 2902 N 32nd St, Tampa, FL 33605.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Tampa Motorcycle Coalition via their Facebook page.